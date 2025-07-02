Consensus Commission begins talks with political parties

The eighth day of the second phase of meetings between political parties and the National Consensus Commission has begun.

At the beginning of the meeting, a one-minute silence was observed in memory of the martyrs of the July uprising.

The agenda of the meeting includes discussions on constituency delimitation, the caretaker government system, and the president's power of clemency.

The meeting started at 11:08am today at the Foreign Service Academy in Dhaka.

Representatives from political parties, including the BNP and Jamaat-e-Islami, are participating in the discussions.

The meeting is being chaired by Prof Ali Riaz, vice president of the commission.

Other commission members present include Safar Raj Hossain, Justice Emdadul Haque, Badiul Alam Majumdar, and Ayub Miah.