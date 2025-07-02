Consensus commission aims to finalise July charter by mid-July: Ali Riaz

Professor Ali Riaz, vice president of the National Consensus Commission, said today that the commission aims to finalise the draft of the July Charter by mid-July, with the cooperation of all stakeholders.

"A decision is expected to be reached by the third week of this month with the support of political parties," he said while delivering his opening remarks on the eighth day of the second phase of dialogues between the commission and political parties.

The session was held at the Doel Hall of the Foreign Service Academy in Dhaka.

Reflecting on recent political developments, Prof Riaz said, "A year ago, we took to the streets in unity. Today, we are united again -- this time in dialogue to reform the structure of the state."

He emphasised the need to build an accountable state system where democratic rights are upheld and citizens are free from the fear of enforced disappearances, extrajudicial killings, and political violence.

Referring to the fall of the autocratic regime during last year's July uprising as a "victory of the people," he underscored the importance of safeguarding that achievement.

"We must protect this victory by advancing the reform process," he said.

Today's discussions focused on three key agenda items: constituency delimitation, the caretaker government system, and the use of presidential clemency.

A total of 29 political parties took part in the session, including the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami, National Citizens' Party (NCP), Gono Odhikar Parishad, Gonosonghoti Andolon, Communist Party of Bangladesh (CPB), Revolutionary Workers Party, and the Amar Bangladesh (AB) Party.

The dialogue also addressed the appointment procedure for constitutional and statutory bodies, along with reforms to the election process for the upper house.

The session opened with a one-minute silence in honour of the martyrs of the July uprising.