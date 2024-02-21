Conjoined twins: Nuha, Nuba separated after 15hr surgery

Nuha and Nuba were joined at the spine since they were in their mother's womb. Since their birth on March 21, 2022, the conjoined twins underwent six surgeries.

They finally got separated after a 15-hour surgery that completed early yesterday.

The sixth phase of surgery on Nuha and Nuba was performed at the Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University (BSMMU) from 9:00am.

A team of 100 surgeons and physicians led by Prof Mohammad Hossain, dean of the Surgery Faculty at BSMMU, conducted the 15-hour surgery, which finally ended around midnight.

Post-surgery, the twins have been kept at the High Care Unit of the hospital.

Nuha-Nuba was born as conjoined twins to Md Alamgir Rana, a transport worker from Kurigram's Kathalbari, and Nasrin Akhter.

Rana could not bear the expenses for the medical procedure.

The twins were admitted to the hospital's neurosurgery department on April 4, 2022. Since then, BSMMU doctors have been examining the babies to determine whether they could be separated through surgery.

The first surgery on Nuha and Nuba was completed on January 31, 2023. Despite being finally separated from one another, doctors say they will have to undergo another surgery.

Health Minister Samanta Lal Sen, a member of the medical team, visited the two children at BSMMU yesterday afternoon.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has provided all the expenses, said Prof Sharfuddin Ahmed, vice chancellor of BSMMU.

The twin's mother Nasrin Akhter told The Daily Star, "They [Nuha and Nuba] regained consciousness after the surgery. They moved their hands and feet."

Their father said, "I spent around Tk 5 lakh for the treatment. However, we did not spend any money on the surgery performed at BSMMU. It was not possible from our part to bear the cost of such an expensive surgery."

"The prime minister has taken the responsibility for the cost of this treatment. We sincerely thank her and the doctors," he said.