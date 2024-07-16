Confiscate more properties of Matiur, family: court

A Dhaka court today ordered the authorities concerned to confiscate more moveable and immovable properties of Matiur Rahman, former National Board of Revenue official, and his family members in connection with corruption allegations against them.

The other family members are Matiur's wife Laila Kaniz Lucky, also upazila parishad chairman of Narsingdi's Raipura, their son Ahmed Taufiqur Rahman, and daughter Farzana Rahman Ipshita, and Matiur's second wife Shammi Akhter Shewly and one of their close relative MA Kaiyum.

Judge Mohammad Ash-Shams Joglul Hossain of the Metropolitan Senior Special Judge's Court of Dhaka passed the order after Anti-Corruption Commission Deputy Director Md Anowar Hossain, also the enquiry officer applied to the court in this regard.

In the application, the ACC official said Matiur and his family members were attempting to transfer the properties and to launder the money. So, an order was needed to prevent them from making such attempts, said the IO.

The immoveable properties are a total of 137.28 decimals in Gazipur's Tongi and a flat (8070 square feet total) located in Dhaka's Basundhara residential area.

They also opened 19 beneficiary owner's (BO) accounts of different brokerage houses.

ACC public prosecutor Mahmud Hossain Jahangir moved the application on behalf of the watchdog.

Earlier on July 11, the same court ordered to confiscation of all moveable and immovable properties of Matiur and his family members.

The immoveable properties are a total of 2,212.35 decimals in Dhaka's Savar, Mymensingh's Valuka, Gazipur, Natore's Singra and Narsingdi's Shibpur, and four flats (7,248 square feet total) located in Dhaka's Mirpur.

The moveable properties are Tk 13,44,36,471 deposited at 116 bank accounts in the country.

However, the court also ordered to freeze of all 116 bank accounts.

They also opened 23 beneficiary owner's (BO) accounts of different brokerage houses.

On June 24, the same court issued a travel ban on Matiur Rahman, Laila and Arnob in connection with corruption allegations against them.

Earlier, the ACC formed a three-member committee to enquire into the allegations brought against them over amassing a huge amount of wealth through illegal means.