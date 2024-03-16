Confining 5 Journos: Lalmonirhat AC land gets transferred

Abdullah-Al-Noman Sarkar, Lalmonirhat Sadar upazila assistant commissioner (land), who allegedly along with his staffers confined five journalists and threatened them with jailing, has been transferred to Haripur upazila of Thakurgaon.

Rangpur Divisional Commissioner Habibur Rahman issued an order in this regard on Thursday night, Lalmonirhat Deputy Commissioner Mohammad Ullah said yesterday.

Noman will be in Haripur for the time being. The authorities have decided to transfer him to the ministry concerned later, said the DC.

"If the high-ups give us permission, a departmental investigation against Noman will be launched," he added.

On Thursday, the five journalists were confined to the office of the assistant commissioner for about 40 minutes following an altercation with the staffers of the office over recording video inside the office.

According to the journalists, the incident happened when Mahfuz Sazu, Lalmonirhat district correspondent of My TV and The Daily Observer, tried to record a hearing on land mutation at the office.

Meanwhile, members of Kurigram Journalists' Forum yesterday formed a human chain near college intersection in the district town protesting the incident. They demanded an end to all forms of harassment of journalists.

The protestors said although journalists work in the public interest, some government officials think they are above accountability and get furious when they see newsmen collect information about their misdeeds.

Whenever allegations of harassment of journalists were brought against officials, actions against them had been mostly limited to transfer or withdrawal, they said. They demanded that the officials responsible are brought to book.

In another development, Bangladeshi Journalists in International Media yesterday condemned the confinement of the five journalists.

BJIM also demanded immediate actions against the officials concerned for their misbehaviour with the journalists.