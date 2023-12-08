Conference on ICT begins at Kuet

The three-day 6th International Conference on Electrical Information and Communication Technology (EICT) began at Khulna University of Engineering and Technology (Kuet) yesterday.

On the occasion, Kuet VC Prof Mihir Ranjan Halder said EICT will play an important role in the advancement of information technology and electronics.

Shamsul Arefin, secretary of the ICT Division, was present as the chief guest.

Pro-VC Prof Sobahan Mia, IEEE Bangladesh Chair Prof Mohammed Moshiul Hoque, dean of the Faculty of EEE Dr Md Shajahan, and chair of Technical Program Committee Prof MMA Hashem were, among others, present at the inaugural session.