Conference on environment starts at KU

The two-day Second International Conference on Environment started at Khulna University yesterday.

Land Minister Narayon Chandra Chand addressed the opening ceremony as the chief guest.

The Environmental Science Discipline of KU organised the programme themed "Time for Nature and Natural Resource Management" at the Journalist Liaquat Ali Auditorium of the Acharya Jagdish Chandra Bose Academic Building.

BRAC University Emeritus Professor Ainun Nishat discussed a research article titled "Challenges and Opportunities of Nature-Based Solutions in Bangladesh" as a plenary speaker.

KU Vice-Chancellor Dr Mahmood Hossain presided over the opening ceremony. A total of 245 local and foreign experts and scientists from Bangladesh, India, Bhutan, Nepal, UAE, Poland, Italy, and Germany participated in the conference.