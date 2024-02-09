Conference on civil engineering starts at Kuet

The three-day 7th international conference on Civil Engineering for Sustainable Development started at the auditorium of the Khulna University of Engineering & Technology yesterday.

Kuet Vice Chancellor Dr Mihir Ranjan Halder spoke as the main patron at the opening ceremony chaired by Prof Md Rokonuzzaman.

M Azadur Rahman, an eminent civil engineer, spoke as the chief guest. Md Ali Akhtar Hossain, chief engineer of LGED, spoke as a special guest.

Around 600 researchers, teachers, renowned engineers, technicians and others are participating in the conference.