Our Correspondent, Khulna
Fri Feb 9, 2024 12:00 AM
Last update on: Fri Feb 9, 2024 12:00 AM

Conference on civil engineering starts at Kuet

The three-day 7th international conference on Civil Engineering for Sustainable Development started at the auditorium of the Khulna University of Engineering & Technology yesterday.

Kuet Vice Chancellor Dr Mihir Ranjan Halder spoke as the main patron at the opening ceremony chaired by Prof Md Rokonuzzaman.

M Azadur Rahman, an eminent civil engineer, spoke as the chief guest. Md Ali Akhtar Hossain, chief engineer of LGED, spoke as a special guest.

Around 600 researchers, teachers, renowned engineers, technicians and others are participating in the conference.

