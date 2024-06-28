Conduct probe into wealth of ex-DMP chief

SC lawyer appeals to ACC

A Supreme Court lawyer yesterday submitted an appeal to the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) seeking an investigation into the wealth of former Dhaka Metropolitan Police Commissioner Asaduzzaman Mia.

The 14-page plea was submitted to the ACC chairman by Supreme Court lawyer Salah Uddin Reagan.

The prime minister has declared zero tolerance against corruption in the country. Still, the ACC has not taken any action despite reports of huge wealth amassed by the former DMP commissioner published in various media, Reagan said.

"That's why I have submitted an appeal to the ACC chairman. If no initiative is taken in this regard, we will send a legal notice to the ACC. If it still does nothing, we will take the matter to the High Court," he added.

Miah's father, Tofazzal Hossain Mia, was a farmer in Faridpur; he had some land but no business, according to the plea.

But there is an allegation that Mia has amassed huge wealth beyond his salary, allowances and other facilities that he got during his service, it said.

Reagan gave details of the assets accrued by Mia, his wife, children and some relatives.

"People's trust and confidence in the state's law enforcement agencies have been undermined. So, the ACC can take proper steps on this issue," the plea said.