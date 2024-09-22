Conduct fair probe, punish those involved

Rights groups demand justice for indigenous communities

Manusher Jonno Foundation (MJF) has expressed deep concern over the recent widespread violence and casualties in the Chittagong Hill Tracts (CHT) region.

In a statement yesterday, MJF highlighted reports from national media, citing that at least four people have been killed and over 50 injured in clashes in Khagrachhari and Rangamati.

The violence has also caused extensive damage, including the vandalism of shops, religious sites, vehicles, and attacks on indigenous communities.

MJF Executive Director Shaheen Anam strongly condemned the violence, saying, "Such clashes and violence in the CHT region are completely unacceptable and barbaric. We are extremely concerned about the casualties. We demand a safe environment for all citizens, including the indigenous population living in the region."

Shaheen Anam urged the public to avoid taking the law into their own hands and to refrain from further destructive actions. She called on the government to conduct thorough and transparent investigations into each incident, ensuring that those responsible are held accountable.

Meanwhile, in a statement, Manabadhikar Shongskriti Foundation (MSF) yesterday expressed grave concern and condemnation over the violence.

"The jummo community remained deprived as the CHT peace accord is yet to be implemented fully. Also, an evil community has been active to make the region unstable. Because of which the indigenous community is being victim of violence and violation of human rights," reads a statement signed by Sultana Kamal, eminent rights activist and president of the rights body.

It also alleged that the role of army was questionable.

MSF urged the interim government to form a neutral and independent committee to investigate the incident and take legal action against those who are proved to be involved in the incident.

Another platform named Network for Democratic Bangladesh placed a six-point demand including providing constitutional recognition to the indigenous communities living in the hill tracts.

"More than 50 indigenous communities live in the plain and hilly areas of the country, yet their ethnicity has no constitutional recognition. Also their fundamental rights could not be ensured," reads a statement, signed virtually by 624 members of the platform.

The "autocratic military rule" in CHT and the oppression of Bangalee "settlers" have put the indigenous communities in the face of existential crisis, it added.

The platform also urged to take steps to encourage dialogue and understanding between the indigenous and Bangalee people with the aim to strengthen a peaceful and united societal base.