‘Conduct fair probe, punish those involved’

Demand 18 eminent citizens, Shujan over JU rape incident

Eighteen citizens yesterday expressed anger and protested the rape of a student at Jahangirnagar University on February 3.

"We are shocked and outraged by this incident," they said in a statement.

It mentioned that similar incidents occurred at the university in the past, but the authorities failed to investigate or take action.

"The university also failed to implement effective security measures on the campus, allowing some rogue students to commit such crimes," the statement read.

They also expressed concerns over the rapist's alleged political affiliations.

"The students of today will govern the state and society in the future. If they face such moral degradation, the country's future is at risk," the statement read.

In the statement, they demanded the government swiftly investigate and prosecute this heinous crime. They also called upon the JU authorities to ensure full security on the campus.

Citizens in the statement also said the incident has made people extremely angry.

"We demand the authorities look into and investigate this heinous crime as soon as possible," the statement added.

They also expressed hope that no other woman in Bangladesh would become a victim of sexual assault.

The statement was signed by 18 eminent citizens including Hassan Imam, Anupam Sen, Sarwar Ali, Ramendu Mazumdar, Abed Khan, Ferdousi Mazumdar, Mamunur Rashid and others.

Civil society organisation, Shushashoner Jonno Nagorik (Shujan), also expressed deep concern over the incident and demanded an immediate and impartial probe, with exemplary punishment for the accused.

"The frequency of such crimes, including rape allegations on university campuses, especially JU, due to a culture of impunity, is another reason for our concern," Shujan said in their statement.

Shujan also demanded full security for women, children and all citizens across the country, particularly on university campuses.