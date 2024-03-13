Conduct drives at restaurants as per law: HC

The High Court yesterday issued a rule asking the authorities concerned why harassment in the name of an operation or raid would not be declared illegal.

The HC also directed to conduct raids at restaurants as per the law.

The court also asked them to show causes why they should not be ordered not to demolish any structure of restaurants.

The bench of Justice Mustafa Zaman Islam and Justice Md Atabullah issued the rule following a writ petition filed by Bangladesh Restaurant Owners Association seeking necessary directives to this effect.

After the fire incident on Dhaka's Bailey Road, some agencies are conducting drives against the restaurants, which have been running even legally and illegally, haphazardly and without issuing any show cause notice in order to conceal their own negligence, writ petitioner's lawyer Ahsanul Karim told reporters.

Therefore, owners and staff members of restaurants are getting panicked and their businesses are being hampered, he said.

Advocate Ahsanul said there have been many fire incidents in the country's residential buildings, but those don't justify vacating or dismantling all residential buildings, he said.

Deputy Attorney General Tushar Kanti Roy represented the state during the hearing.