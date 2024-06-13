Conduct drives against loan defaulters

JP lawmakers urge govt

Reserved seat MP Salma Islam yesterday in parliament demanded that the government initiate a drive against loan defaulters and money launderers.

While participating in the general discussion on the proposed budget, Saima said, "A section of money launderers and bank looters have brought the country to the brink of destruction."

Salma, also Jatiyo Party co-chairperson, said although the small fish are sometimes punished but the big ones remain safe. "They rescheduled loan payments in different phases, showing influence. As a result, their names do not appear as loan defaulters," she said.

Another JP MP, Golam Kibria, said action should be taken against those responsible for the financial crisis, money laundering and corruption.