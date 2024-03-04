Condolences from Japanese foreign minister

Japanese Foreign Minister Kamikawa Yoko voiced her profound shock over the deadly fire at a shopping mall on Dhaka's Bailey Road that claimed 46 lives.

The inferno erupted at Green Cozy Cottage shopping mall Thursday.

"I am deeply saddened by the devastation caused by the large-scale fire at a shopping-mall in Dhaka," Kamikawa remarked in a condolence message to her Bangladeshi counterpart Hasan Mahmud.

"I would like to express my deepest sympathies to the people and the Government of Bangladesh," she also said.

Kamikawa Yoko offered condolences to the families mourning the loss of their loved ones.