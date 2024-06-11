Compromise, hold dialogue on key issues

CEC to political parties

Chief Election Commissioner Kazi Habibul Awal has said dialogues between political parties and compromise among them are still necessary to ensure free, fair, acceptable and inclusive elections.

"I earnestly request the political parties to try to reach a compromise on some fundamental questions regarding the elections by reducing hostilities," the CEC said at a meet-the-press programme yesterday.

Reporters Forum for Election and Democracy, an organisation of journalists responsible for covering news on EC, organsied the event at the Election Commission Secretariat.

Habibul said five months have passed after the January 7 national election, but he has not seen any initiative to hold dialogues between the political parties.

"Everyone knows what are the fundamental questions regarding the elections. How many seats a party would win should not be the fundamental question, it should rather be how the election system works…," he said.

Asked whether a dialogue on polls-time government is needed to settle the sharp division among the two major political parties, Habibul said, "I have some observations [regarding the political crisis over elections]. I will leave some suggestions with the next commission…"

He said that large political parties like Awami League, BNP and Jatiya Party will need to understand the matter. "Should this impasse continue for another 100 years if they don't settle the issues? I think a solution is needed."

The CEC said the Bangladeshi politicians are well educated and they have the wisdom to find out a solution. He hoped the politicians will take steps to resolve the political crisis.

Habibul said there is still an ongoing debate over the nature of the election-time government and both the major parties have rigid stance on this. He said participation of political parties in the January 7 national polls fell short of the EC's expectations.

He said that some lawmakers and cabinet members had tried to influence the recently completed upazila polls, but they failed to do so due to the steps taken by the commission.

The CEC said he thought people's trust in the election system and EC increased slightly due to the steps taken by the incumbent commission during the last parliamentary polls and local government elections.

Habibul said the average turnout in the five phases of upazila polls was 36.45 percent. He said he was satisfied with the elections as those were held by and large peacefully.