Completion of Abu Sayed murder trial possible during interim govt: Asif Nazrul

Many people have been martyred in the movement for democracy, he says

Law Adviser Professor Asif Nazrul today said he firmly believes that it is possible to complete the trial of Abu Sayeed murder case during the tenure of the interim government.

He also said, "We have to act with full consideration of everything in order to make the trial acceptable to the entire world."

He made the remarks while speaking at a commemorative event marking the first death anniversary of Shaheed Abu Sayed and July Shaheed Day at the Shadhinata Sarok ground of Begum Rokeya University, Rangpur today.

He said, "Many people have been martyred in the movement for democracy, but a sacrifice as bold, principled, and courageous as that of Abu Sayeed is rare. He is the greatest hero of our time."

He further said, "It will take us time to truly comprehend such a heroic death. Those who knew the police would open fire yet did not back down – this courage is foundation of the movement. The fact that we can now speak freely and ask questions is due to the contribution of the July Movement."

Highlighting the government's development plans for Rangpur, Prof Nazrul said, "An international-standard health city will be established in this city so that people no longer need to travel to India or elsewhere for medical treatment, instead they will come to Rangpur."

Steps have also been taken to revive the abandoned airport in Lalmonirhat, the adviser said.

He added, "Rangpur is the land of Shaheed Abu Sayeed. This region has long been neglected. Yet its people are simple, and warm-hearted. Now the time comes for the people of Rangpur to consciously realise and claim their rights."

Addressed the families of the July martyrs, he said, "Your children have left us forever indebted. Through their sacrifices, they have shown us the path to freedom. Their memory will forever remain in the heart of the nation."