Complete reforms, let election be held within a timeframe: Shamsuzzaman Dudu

BNP Vice Chairman Shamsuzzaman Dudu today called on the interim government to swiftly implement necessary state reforms to ensure the next national election is held within a designated timeframe.

Speaking at a discussion in Dhaka, Shamsuzzaman stressed the importance of completing reforms to guarantee a fair election process.

"We have supported this government for its positive initiatives. Reforms are necessary, but they must be carried out within a specific timeframe to ensure a fair election," he said.

The BNP leader emphasised that an elected political government is essential for advancing the country's progress.

"The people in the current government come from different professions and have united for good work. However, when we talk about elections, it doesn't mean they should be held immediately. A clear timeline must be established, which is why we have proposed an election roadmap," he added.

Shamsuzzaman made the remarks at a programme titled 'National Elections, Civic Thoughts, National Dialogue,' organised by the Jatiyatabadi Desh Bachao Manush Bachao Andolan at Dhaka Reporters' Unity (DRU).

Warning of potential unrest, Shamsuzzaman urged the interim government and democratic parties to remain alert against conspiracies aiming to destabilise the country.

He alleged that both domestic and international forces are plotting to create chaos and revive fascist elements.