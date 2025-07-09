Complete polls preparations by December: Yunus

Bangladesh
Star Online Report
Wed Jul 9, 2025 08:47 PM
Last update on: Wed Jul 9, 2025 09:41 PM

Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus has instructed all relevant authorities to complete preparations for the upcoming national election by December, Deputy Press Secretary Azad Majumder said today.

Speaking at a press briefing, Azad said the chief adviser also directed that individuals who had served as presiding or polling officers in the past three general elections should not be reappointed to the same roles where possible.

He made the comments after the chief adviser held a meeting with the home adviser, national security adviser, home secretary, and top officials of the police, Rapid Action Battalion (Rab), Ansar, Coast Guard, and other agencies.

Control rooms will be set up at the upazila, district, and divisional levels to monitor the elections.

Police personnel will wear body cameras.

And there was a discussion on the possibility of assigning police on the election duties outside their regular stations, Azad added.

|বাংলাদেশ

রোজার আগে নির্বাচন হতে পারে, ডিসেম্বরের মধ্যে প্রস্তুতির নির্দেশ প্রধান উপদেষ্টার

এক সংবাদ ব্রিফিংয়ে প্রধান উপদেষ্টার প্রেস সচিব শফিকুল আলম এ কথা জানান।

১ ঘণ্টা আগে
|বাণিজ্য

১৮ জুলাই গ্রাহকদের বিনামূল্যে ১ জিবি ইন্টারনেট দেওয়ার নির্দেশনা বিটিআরসির

২ ঘণ্টা আগে