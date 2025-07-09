Complete polls preparations by December: Yunus

Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus has instructed all relevant authorities to complete preparations for the upcoming national election by December, Deputy Press Secretary Azad Majumder said today.

Speaking at a press briefing, Azad said the chief adviser also directed that individuals who had served as presiding or polling officers in the past three general elections should not be reappointed to the same roles where possible.

He made the comments after the chief adviser held a meeting with the home adviser, national security adviser, home secretary, and top officials of the police, Rapid Action Battalion (Rab), Ansar, Coast Guard, and other agencies.

Control rooms will be set up at the upazila, district, and divisional levels to monitor the elections.

Police personnel will wear body cameras.

And there was a discussion on the possibility of assigning police on the election duties outside their regular stations, Azad added.