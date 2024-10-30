Commuters suffer as students stage blockade

City dwellers had to endure immense suffering yesterday as students of seven colleges affiliated with Dhaka University blocked the Science Lab intersection for around five hours.

The students blocked the intersection, which is one of the busiest in the city, around 12:15pm, demanding the formation of a separate autonomous university for their institutions.

Due to the blockade, vehicular movement through the Science Lab intersection remained halted, forcing many commuters to walk to their destinations, said eyewitnesses.

Aayush, a student at a school in Dhanmondi-3, usually can get back to his home in Segunbagicha from school within 40 minutes via Science Lab, after his school ends around 1:30pm.

However, yesterday, due to a blockade and heavy traffic, he could not move past the Science Lab area.

Then he decided to go home in a different way. He somehow made his way through different roads to reach Farmgate Metro Station and took the metro rail to get home. The entire journey took him around two and a half hours in total.

Several other commuters shared a similar plight.

Witnesses said the students first gathered inside Dhaka College campus around 11:00am and later took to the street.

Nayim Hawlader, a student of Dhaka College and one of the organisers of the movement, said, "We demand a separate university as we have been suffering academically and experiencing severe session jam."

"Initially we wanted to get rid of the issues, but the DU authorities did not take any step to free us from the session jam. So, we started demanding the cancellation of affiliation with DU," he said.

Their demands also include immediately forming a commission to establish a university for the seven affiliated colleges, a draft proposal from the commission within 30 days, and assurance from Dhaka University that there will be no session jams until the new university is established.

Meanwhile, commuters may have to suffer again today as the students have threatened to continue their programme and block the intersection for eight hours, starting from around 9:00am.