Commuters suffer as polytechnic students block road

Students from Polytechnic Institute and other technical institutions blocked Satrasta Mor in Dhaka's Tejgaon for six hours yesterday, causing severe traffic congestion and immense sufferings to commuters.

Hundreds of students of the Bangladesh Technical Education Board gathered at the intersection around 11:30am under the banner of "Karigori Chhatra Andolon".

Their six-point demand include reserving the designation of deputy assistant engineer solely for diploma engineers, ensuring four-year courses for diploma engineering, limiting each semester to six months, and calling for 100 percent seat allocation for diploma engineering students in the four proposed engineering colleges to expand higher education opportunities.

The blockade in the Tejgaon industrial area caused significant traffic disruption, with many people stranded on the road for more than five hours.

Major thoroughfares, including the Motijheel-Gulistan route to Uttara, were closed until 6:00pm due to the protests.

Vehicular movement on the Bijoy Sarani flyover and areas surrounding Satrasta came to a complete standstill.

Severe traffic jams were seen in Rampura, Hatirjheel, Kakrail, Hare Road, Shahbagh, Moghbazar, Karwan Bazar, Farmgate, Bijoy Sarani, Mohakhali, Banani, and other areas.

Frustrated after being stuck for hours, some drivers and motorcyclists were seen protesting in front of Dhaka Polytechnic Institute due to the traffic chaos caused by the blockade.

The sufferings intensified in the afternoon as office workers attempted to return home. With few alternatives, many were forced to walk.

Rafiqul Amin, an employee of a private organisation in Moghbazar, said he left his office at 3:30pm on his motorcycle, heading to his home in Uttara.

"I got stuck in a huge traffic jam. My bike has been trapped for the last 45 minutes, and no vehicles are moving," he said.

Abir Hasan, a private firm employee, left his home in Banasree at 12:30pm for Farmgate.

"The commute usually takes 45 minutes, but today (Monday) it took me more than two hours."

Many other people who left home after 12:00pm reported similar experiences.

Mohsenul Haque, another private employee, said it took him almost two hours to reach Farmgate from Gendaria on his motorcycle, a journey that usually takes 20-25 minutes.

"Vehicles were stuck at almost all intersections, with no sign of movement. I was mostly trapped at Doyaganj, Kakrail, and Officers' Club. Even the flyovers were gridlocked," he added.

Traffic gradually returned to normal after 6:00pm, when the protesting students cleared the road following government assurances that their demands would be met, said Gazi Shamimur Rahman, officer-in-charge of Tejgaon Industrial Area Police Station.