Commuters suffer as job seekers block Shahbagh

Jobseekers stage a demo blocking the capital’s Shahbagh intersection yesterday demanding the age limit for entry into public service be raised to 35 from 30. The protest disrupted traffic movement in and around the area. Photo: Palash Khan

Whether their demands are valid or not doesn't matter -- the issue is why should the roads be blocked? Dhaka is already known for its traffic. If roads are blocked constantly, where will we go? This is no longer acceptable. The government must address this. — Abdul Hannan, a commuter

Commuters in Dhaka's Shahbagh area faced severe traffic disruption yesterday as hundreds of job seekers blocked the intersection for around eight hours, demanding an increase in the age limit for government job applications from 30 to 35.

Vehicular movement around Shahbagh came to a standstill from noon, according to eyewitnesses.

"I was stuck for several hours near Science Lab due to the blockade. Eventually, I had to leave my car and walk to my destination," said Ashraful Alam, a businessman.

By the time this report was filed at 8:30pm, the protest had been ongoing for over seven hours, with demonstrators still gathered on the road.

Abdul Hannan expressed his frustration, saying, "I often face huge traffic congestion in this area due to frequent protests. It seems like every few days, a new group blocks Shahbagh intersection with their demands. Whether their demands are valid or not doesn't matter -- the issue is why should the roads be blocked? Dhaka is already known for its traffic. If roads are blocked constantly, where will we go? This is no longer acceptable. The government must address this."

Another commuter, Rafiqul Islam, added, "Now is the time for change. The authorities should think seriously about these issues."

One of the protesters explained their demands, saying, "Currently, the age limit for applying to civil service jobs is 30. We are demanding it be raised to 35. We have been asking for this for 14 years, but there has been no response from the government."

Rajib Hossain, another protester, said, "We believe our demand is logical, and the government should meet it immediately. We apologise for the inconvenience caused to the public, but we are suffering too, as unemployed individuals."

The protesters vowed to continue the blockade until they received assurance from the government. "We will not withdraw until we get a commitment," said Arif Islam, one of the demonstrators.

Officer-in-Charge of Shahbagh Police Station told The Daily Star, "We have requested the protesters multiple times to clear the road, but they have not responded. As a result, people continue to suffer as traffic remains at a standstill."