Commuters suffer amid blockades, clashes

Major thoroughfares in Dhaka and other parts of the country ground to a halt yesterday as protesters demanding quota reforms blocked roads and clashed with BCL members in numerous areas.

The capital's key intersections and entry points were paralysed for hours, stranding commuters on highways and disrupting both public and private transportation services.

Road blockades were reported at Mirpur-10, Badda, Notun Bazar, Jatrabari, Gabtoli, Uttara, Motijheel, Shantinagar, and Progoti Sarani, while clashes occurred at Science Lab, Mohakhali, and Chankharpool.

"As a private job holder commuting between Mirpur 12 and Bailey Road, I couldn't find any transportation to return home today[yesterday]," said Akhter Sultana, waiting at Shahbagh around 5:00 pm.

Mohammad Kibria, from Kerinaganj, faced similar challenges. "There's chaos everywhere. Very few buses are operating, and rickshaw fares are exorbitant. I might have to walk home to Sadarghat," he said.

Bishwajit Das, who came from Chattogram for a bank recruitment exam, found himself stranded at Sayadabad due to road blockades at Jatrabari.

Kamrul Islam, a journalist, experienced delays on the Kalni Express from Dhaka to Sylhet.

"The train was supposed to depart at 2:00pm but left at 8:00pm due to blockades in Dhaka, Gazipur, and Narsingdi," he said.

Anusua Roy, a student at Kumudini Women's Medical College, faced a harrowing journey from Mohakhali to Farmgate after getting caught in between the violence.

Progga Paromita, recovering from a leg fracture, encountered difficulties travelling from Dhanmondi to Green Road by rickshaw.

"I had to disembark near Science Lab due to the chaos and was later picked up by family," she said.