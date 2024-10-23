Commuters stranded as transport workers enforce indefinite strike in Sunamganj

Transport workers in Sunamganj enforced an indefinite strike today demanding toll-free access to the Rear Admiral MA Khan Bridge on the Sylhet-Sunamganj regional highway.

Although the strike had been announced days earlier, many commuters were caught off guard, as no long or short-distance vehicles left Sunamganj's old and new bus stands since 6:00am, causing significant disruption.

"I commute daily from Sunamganj town to the farthest part of Shantiganj upazila, but I wasn't aware of the strike until I reached the bus stand this morning," said Minakshi Rani Das, a schoolteacher.

Rajib Hossain, a resident of Tahirpur Upazila, said, "After the fall of the previous government, toll collection at the bridge was stopped, but bus fares weren't reduced. Now, they're causing mass suffering for their own benefit."

The Rear Admiral MA Khan Bridge, built in 1984 at a cost of Tk 7.61 crore, has been leased for toll collection since 1990. Despite the construction cost being recovered long ago, toll collection continues, which has led to growing resentment among transport workers.

Jewel Miah, general secretary of the Sunamganj Bus-Minibus Owner Association, said, "The cost of constructing the bridge was recovered decades ago, but toll collection persists. After the fall of the AL government, the lessee stopped collecting tolls for months, but now they have resumed."

"We are demanding the rightful end of tolls, and we will continue the strike until our demand is met," he added.

Meanwhile, Sunamganj Deputy Commissioner (DC) Mohammad Ileas Mia said, "Tolls are being collected based on a circular from the Finance Division. During a development meeting last Monday, we discussed the issue and requested the Roads and Highways Department to write an official letter to the Finance Division to repeal the toll."

"We had discussions with transport leaders last night to explain the government process, but they still called the strike," he added.

"The Divisional Commissioner will meet with them at 2:00pm today, and we hope they will withdraw the strike," the DC said.