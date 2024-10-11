A community scourged by child marriage

Ostracisation, poverty plague Satkhira’s Kaiputras

Inside the straw-roofed clay houses that line the dusty streets of Alipur union in Satkhira Sadar upazila, a silent crisis is unfolding.

The Kaiputra community, long stigmatised and marginalised, is scourged by a child marriage epidemic that threatens to perpetuate a cycle of poverty and social exclusion.

As the sun rises over the small village, 20-year-old Shiba Mondol cradles her three-year-old son, Shaown, while her 10-year-old son, Shadhin, prepares for school. Shiba's weathered face belies her young age, a testament to the hardships she has endured since her own marriage at the age of 10.

"I never had the chance to go to school," Shiba recalls. "I was called 'Kaora' and ostracised by other children. It seemed simpler to stay home, and soon, marriage followed."

The term "Kaora" is a derogatory label carried for generations by the Kaiputra community. Historically associated with pig-rearing, the community has struggled to break free from the stigma that accompanies their caste identity.

"Moreover, we're eliminated from society as if we're untouchables, making it impossible for me to secure any regular job. Then, what use is education to me?

"I remember the pain," Shiba whispers. "I didn't understand what was happening to my body. I was so scared." She recalls the trauma of such an early pregnancy and the complications during delivery.

"My little boy Shaown is struggling with a severe fever and persistent cough. I feel trapped; I can't take him to the hospital because people judge us and yell at us in public. Due to the ignorance, fear of public exposure and questionable safety of our children, they suffer from serious health issues, and we're left without proper treatment. The financial burden only deepens our pain."

The economic realities for Shiba's family are stark. Her husband, Bimal, 30, is an auto-rickshaw driver, earning a meagre Tk 200 per day.

"He believes it's time to find a bride for our son Shadhin," Shiba said, pointing to the harsh reality of child marriage within the community.

Shiba's mother explains that her daughter's early marriage was the only way out: "With no land, food, or a stable income, how could we survive?

"We all live together because we lack adequate housing. With few opportunities for employment, begging becomes our only means of survival and that too is uncertain. Marrying off the girls while they are young is seen as the best way to shield them from gender-based violence."

Echoing Shiba's experiences is 25-year-old Jayanti Mondol, who was married off at 11.

A mother of two, Jayanti highlighted the dual threats of harassment both at home and outside. She spoke about how her body, after the birth of her first child, was broken down and she was faced with menstrual issues and pain in her reproductive area.

"We face dangers from both within our community and outside of it. As outsiders abuse us, early marriages are often justified as a means of protection."

Jayanti, too, is now confronted with the pressure of arranging a marriage for her eight-year-old daughter.

Shiba and Jayanti's families live together.

In one small house, 11 family members share a space barely large enough for a few. Privacy is a luxury these families cannot afford, leaving young girls vulnerable to abuse.

"Social stigma, extreme poverty, and a lack of education perpetuates child marriage in our community," Jayanti said, adding that boys are pushed into early employment and subsequently, into marriage as a rite of passage, which in turn precipitates the marriage of young girls.

Bhaduri Mondol, 35, has experienced another dark side of the crisis. Married as a child bride – so young she can only remember playing in frocks – Bhaduri became a widow and was quickly married off again to a 70-year-old man. "It was supposedly for my protection," she says softly, her eyes downcast.

The cycle continues with each generation.

Chayna Mondol, 45, married at 14, now has a 19-year-old son with his 16-year-old wife and five-year-old child. Her 14-year-old son is already married to a 10-year-old girl.

"When the sons start working, we look for girls within our caste for them to marry."

The minimum age for girls to marry in Bangladesh – 18 – does not seem to apply to the Kaiputra community.

Breaking the Silence, an NGO working for child rights, reported 126 Kaiputra families with a total population of 594 in Alipur Union, with 143 girls and 154 boys under 18 -- many already married off or at risk of early marriage.

Md Sariful Islam, programme manager of the organisation, highlighted that the main livelihood of the community -- raising pigs -- results in social ostracisation, limiting their access to social events, education, and services.

He said that due to low social acceptance and limited education, many in the community feel pressured to marry off their daughters early, believing that these girls have few opportunities for meaningful employment. This perception has persisted for over a century, as societal norms reinforce the belief that girls lack a future outside the home.

"Safety concerns and societal insults increase their vulnerability. Economic struggles, limited awareness of government programmes, and a lack of basic facilities leave them marginalised and insecure, leading many to marry off their daughters early out of fear for their future."

This correspondent interviewed 20 girls and women of the community and found that almost every one of them was married off at 10 or 11.

Fatema Johra, programme officer of the office of the deputy director at the Department of Women Affairs in Satkhira, said, "The lack of interest in education is the most common reason for their early marriage. They aren't aware that as a result of child marriage, becoming a mother at a young age is becoming a burden for them. And because they aren't able to work, their poverty is further increased.

"We conduct regular awareness programmes for the prevention of child marriage. We recently recommended an initiative to provide rice for 24 months to families who do not engage in child marriage. ...Steps will also be taken to ensure the girls of the community can study regularly in neighbouring schools."

Md Abdur Rouf, chairman of Alipur Union, said if they get any report, they try their best to stop any incident of child marriage with whatever resources and staffers they have, and with the help of NGOs.

"We continuously try to encourage them to hold marriages after 18 years of age. But they end up going to other unions to secretly conduct the marriage, so it's difficult for us to detect all the cases.

"Meanwhile, the parents are completely unaware of the physical challenges these young girls face due to child marriage, which further leads the families towards socio-economic damage."