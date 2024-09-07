Committee by tomorrow for turning Gono Bhaban into museum: Nahid

A committee involving architectural experts and museum officials will be formed by tomorrow to turn the Gono Bhaban, the former official residence of ousted prime minister Sheikh Hasina, into a museum within the quickest time.

"Possibly we will start our work from the next week," Post and telecommunication Adviser Nahid Islam told reporters after vising Gono Bhaban this morning.

"We want to inaugurate the museum as soon as possible," he added.

Adviser to the Ministry of Industries Adilur Rahman Khan and Sports and Youth Adviser Asif Mahmud accompanied him during the visit.

Nahid said the officials concerned have been asked to complete works on the museum within the quickest time.

"We have taken primary suggestion from them (concerned officials from Department Of Architecture, Ministry Of Housing & Public Works) and shared our expectation, how we want to see the museum," Nahid said.

"The museum will be built, highly preserving the current condition of the structures and signs of destruction at Gono Bhaban to keep the image of people's outburst and anger intact," he added.

The museum will preserve and display the memories of the July mass revolution, lists of the dead and injured as well as the daily events (dinlipi) of the student movement till August 5.

The incidents of killings, enforced disappearances and the torture on the people by Awami League government in last 16 years will be displayed in the museum, he said.

The government on September 5 at a meeting of council of advisers decided to turn the Gono Bhaban into a museum to preserve the memories of the July mass revolution.