Committee launched to protect Buddhists

With an aim to unite the country's Buddhist citizens under one platform, the Bangladesh Buddhist Community Protection Committee was officially launched yesterday.

Bhedanta Buddhapriyo Mahathero, president of Bangladesh Bauddha Kristi Prachar Sangha, has been made president of the newly launched 51-member committee, said its member secretary Ashok Barua during a press conference held at Sagar-Runi Auditorium of Dhaka Reporters Unity in the capital.

"In the aftermath of the student-led mass uprising, there has been a spree of incidents of violence, communal conflict, and attacks on Buddhist monasteries and religious institutions across different parts of the country. The recent deadly clashes between hill and Bangalee communities in the Chittagong Hill Tracts have also caused significant concern. We demand exemplary punishment for the perpetrators, as well as compensation for the victims," he said.

The committee has been formed through the coordination of four leading Buddhist organisations: Bangladesh Bauddha Kristi Prachar Sangha, Bangladesh Buddhist Federation, Bangladesh Bauddha Samiti- Dhaka Region, and Bangladesh Bauddha Jubo Parishad.