Committee formed to review increasing age limit for govt jobs

The government has formed a two-member committee to review the possibility of increasing the age limit for entering government jobs.

The committee is expected to submit its report within seven days. The public administration ministry issued a notification in this regard today.

Former caretaker government adviser Abdul Muyeed Chowdhury is the convener of the committee, while Senior Secretary of the public administration ministry Mokhlesur Rahman was appointed member-secretary.

The committee was formed in response to ongoing student protests in this regard, as confirmed by the secretary of the public administration ministry.

The current age limit for entering government jobs is 30 years, while for the children and grandchildren of freedom fighters, the limit is 32 years.