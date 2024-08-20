Committee formed to probe idol vandalism

The authorities of Dhaka College formed a probe committee on Sunday over the vandalism of a Hindu temple by miscreants at West Hostel of the college.

Professor AKM Elius, chairman of the geography department, has been made the convener of the committee.

The probe committee was asked to submit the report soon, sources at the college authorities said.

On Saturday, a group of miscreants vandalised an idol inside the temple at West Hostel and stole valuables from there, said students.

Meanwhile, Hindu students protested over the incident and demanded justice after a proper investigation.

They also submitted a written complaint letter to the college authorities demanding justice.