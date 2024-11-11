‘Committed to resolving Bhabadah waterlogging’

Says Rizwana

Environment Adviser Syeda Rizwana Hasan yesterday said the government will try its best to find sustainable solutions to the waterlogging woes of the Bhabadah region in Jashore. She said this during a visit to the region yesterday.

The Bhabadah region in Jashore has been struggling with severe waterlogging issues for over two decades.

Despite various government efforts and investments, the situation could not be solved, leaving locals in constant distress.

During her visit, the adviser held discussions with local communities to understand their needs and seek practical suggestions.

At a public hearing held at the Amdanga canal area in Abhaynagar upazila, Rizwana said, "This is a problem I've witnessed for over 20 years, yet it remains unresolved. We must ensure that this issue does not resurface again and again."

"The suffering of the five lakh people must be solved. We want to move towards a permanent solution. Actions will be taken in consultation with the victims," she said.

The adviser said measures will be taken to ensure food and health security for those affected by the crisis in the region.

Later, she visited Sundali, Kapalia Switchgate, and Bhabadah Switchgate.

In the afternoon, Rizwana met with the members of Bhabadah Water Drainage Struggle Committee and local activists.

Talking to The Daily Star, Iqbal Kabir, chief adviser of the committee, said, "We mainly placed three demands -- renovation of the Amdanga canal, construction of a channel from Bhabadah sluice gate, and the restoration of upstream river connectivity through nature-based Tidal River Management (TRM) systems."

"She agreed to our demands in principle and assured us of finding a permanent solution to the waterlogging,'' he added.

Bidyut Kumar Saha, additional chief engineer of BWDB Khulna, said, "The adviser (Rizwana) instructed us to expedite current drainage projects as soon as possible."