Committed to ensuring rights of Garos: Rizwana

Environment Adviser Syeda Rizwana Hasan has reaffirmed the government's commitment to protecting the rights of the Garo community.

During her speech as the chief guest at the Wangala festival yesterday, held at Banani Bidyaniketan School and College, she emphasised that legal measures would be introduced to safeguard the community's land rights, water rights, and their ability to extract forest resources.

Wangala, a significant cultural event for the Garo people, symbolises the deep connection between nature and human society, celebrating the harvest season with gratitude toward nature.

Rizwana urged all to protect the environment and preserve natural resources, as the Garo community has long done.

She also highlighted the government's ongoing efforts to address conflicts between forest-dependent communities and the forest department.

The Indigenous Council has begun working to secure the rights of the Garo people, with local authorities directed to demarcate disputed land boundaries in the Modhupur Forest, she said.

The event also featured traditional Garo dance and music.