Commission warns 3 govt officials

For harassing information seekers

The Information Commission yesterday warned three government officials for harassing information seekers and not providing people with information under the Right to Information (RTI) Act, 2009.

The officials are Salimullah, director general of Savar National Institute of Biotechnology (NIB), and Ranty Poddar, assistant commissioner of Gopalganj DC Office, according to a press release from the commission. Another person is the RTI-designated officer at NIB.

The commission gave the warning after a hearing under the RTI Act on the complaints submitted by some information seekers.

The NIB officials obstructed and even harassed the information seekers while the assistant commissioner of Gopalganj DC office did not cooperate with people who sought information.

It asked the NIB officials to provide information within 10 working days and the Gopalganj DC office within seven working days.

Information Commissioners Shahidul Alam Jhinuk and Masuda Bhatti issued the warning orders.

The commission resolved six out of eight complaints during yesterday's hearing.