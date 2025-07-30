Commission proposes 7% direct nomination of women candidates while retaining 50 reserved seats

The National Consensus Commission has proposed a revised policy requiring political parties to nominate women candidates in seven percent of general constituencies, while retaining the existing 50 reserved seats for women in parliament.

The commission's Vice President Ali Riaz presented the proposal during the 22nd day of the second phase of dialogue with political parties at the Foreign Service Academy in Dhaka.

Previously, the Constitution Reform Commission had proposed direct elections for 100 women in the reserved seats.

Similarly, the Electoral Reform Commission and several parties -- including the National Citizen Party (NCP), Communist Party of Bangladesh (CPB), Bangladesher Samajtantrik Dal (BSD), and Jatiya Samajtantrik Dal (JSD) -- suggested direct voting for 100 women through a rotating system.

However, Islamist parties, including Jamaat-e-Islami, advocated for proportional representation in 100 seats.

Meanwhile, the BNP and like-minded parties proposed retaining the current system of 100 reserved seats for women.

In response to these differing views, the commission presented a revised proposal on July 14, saying that any political party nominating candidates in more than 25 constituencies must ensure at least one-third of those are women.

However, this proposal faced opposition from the majority of political parties.

Subsequently, BNP Standing Committee Member Salahuddin Ahmed suggested maintaining the existing 50 reserved seats while also nominating women in five percent of general constituencies in the next election, gradually increasing the figure to 10 percent by the 14th parliamentary election.

The latest version of the commission's proposal, presented today, outlines a step-by-step plan to gradually raise women's representation in parliament to 100 directly elected seats.

According to the proposal, following the signing of the July National Charter 2025, every political party will be required to nominate women in seven percent of general constituencies in the upcoming general election, in addition to retaining the 50 reserved seats through necessary amendments to Article 65(3) of the Constitution.

In the 14th national election, each party must nominate women in 15 percent of general seats, with the percentage to increase by five percent in each subsequent election. By the 15th parliamentary election, parties will nominate a sufficient number of women to ensure that 100 women are directly elected to parliament.

It is mentionable that the 17th Amendment to the Constitution, passed on July 8, 2018, extended the tenure of the 50 reserved seats for women by 25 years.

As per the amendment, the provision will remain valid until 2043.

However, under Articles 65(3) and 65(3A) of the Constitution, the system of reserved seats will no longer remain in force after the 14th parliament, unless further extended or amended.