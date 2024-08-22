Commission to be formed to probe enforced disappearances

The advisory council of the interim government today decided to establish a commission to investigate the enforced disappearances.

The commission, once formed, will investigate the reasons behind enforced disappearances and identify those responsible for these disappearances, reports Bangla Daily Prothom Alo.

The decision was taken at a meeting of the Advisory Council of the interim government at the State Guest House Jamuna today with Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus in the chair.

Syeda Rizwana Hasan, adviser to the Ministry of Environment, Forests and Climate Change, briefed to media about the meeting's decision.