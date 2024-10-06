Commerce ministry fines 7 Dhaka businesses for price irregularities

The Ministry of Commerce today fined seven businesses a total of Tk 29,000 during market monitoring drives aimed at stabilising the prices of essential commodities in Dhaka.

The inspections were conducted at New Market and Gulshan kitchen markets this afternoon.

A team led by Senior Assistant Secretary Md Mehedi Hasan inspected businesses in New Market, focusing on essential items such as rice, lentils, eggs, and chicken.

One poultry seller was fined Tk 2,000 for failing to display price lists properly and maintaining incomplete records. Several other businesses received warnings.

In the Gulshan market, a separate team headed by Deputy Secretary Mansurin Khan Chowdhury fined six businesses Tk 27,000 for various irregularities.

Officials from different departments of the Ministry of Commerce were present during the inspections.