Commerce ministry approval made mandatory

The government is going to formulate a new law for importing and exporting of services, with the provision of getting mandatory approval from the commerce ministry.

Service means getting or providing facilities in-person or through the internet from abroad, a commerce ministry official explained.

The cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina yesterday gave approval in principle of the draft of the "Import and Export Act, 2024," at a meeting held at the PM's office.

After the meeting, Cabinet Secretary Mahbub Hossain told reporters that the old law on import and export control and prohibition is being updated.

"Some new matters have been added to the law. The existing law deals with import-export only of goods. Commercial 'service' activities are also included in the draft of the proposed law. Import and export of services will require the approval of the Ministry of Commerce," he said.

"According to the World Trade Organisation's General Agreement on Trade and Service, it is necessary to get approval from the government to import or export any services. In our country, there is no such provision."

This law will also take into account financial institutions funded by foreign investors.

Also, remittances will be considered as export earnings following the enactment of the new law, the official added.

In addition, the cabinet gave in-principle and final approval to the drafts of "Payment and Settlement System Act, 2024," "'Foreign Voluntary Organizations (Regulation of Acquisition of Immovable Property) Act, 2024", and "Bangladesh Trade and Tariff Commission (Amendment) Act, 2024."

FIVE-DAY HOLIDAY DURING EID

According to the predetermined schedule, government officials and employees will get a five-day holiday from April 10 to April 14 during the upcoming Eid. The Cabinet Committee on Law and Order recommended a holiday on April 9, but the Cabinet rejected it.

Eid-ul-Fitr will be celebrated in the country on April 10 or 11, subject to the sighting of the moon. However, the government has fixed the Eid holidays for April 10, 11, and 12.

The cabinet secretary said their review of the Meteorological Department's report has shown that this year's Ramadan is most likely to be in 30 days.

CHANGE IN WIDOW AND HUSBAND SUPPRESSION ALLOWANCE

The Cabinet has also approved the draft "Widow and Husband Suppression Allowance Scheme Implementation Policy, 2024," relaxing the limit of income to get the allowance.

Widows and women oppressed by their husbands, who earn less than Tk 15,000 a year will come under the allowance.

The current limit is Tk 12,000 per year, according to the existing rules.