Commerce adviser refutes claims of low rawhide price

Commerce Adviser Bashir Uddin has refuted claims that the price of rawhides from sacrificial animals are low in the market.

He made the remark during a visit to an animal hide storage facility at Bogura's Jamil Madrasa this afternoon.

When asked by journalists why hide prices were low despite traders being active in the field this year, the he said, "Your statement that traders are receiving low hide prices is incorrect. The price fixed by the government is for salted hides. The madrasa teachers here have confirmed, you can ask them yourselves, that they are expecting even higher prices than what the government has set.

He added, "If you're talking about unsalted hides or semi-rotted hides, then that's not comparable with salted hides. The government hasn't set a price for semi-rotted hides."

This year, the government has distributed 750,000 maunds of salt free of charge to madrasas and orphanages to prepare sacrificial animal hides.

Bashir also said the commerce ministry has lifted the export ban for the next three months to stabilise the market.