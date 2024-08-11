Comilla University VC resigns

Comilla University Vice Chancellor Prof AFM Abdul Moyeen resigned from his position this afternoon, citing personal reasons.

He submitted his resignation letter addressed to the chancellor and the education secretary.

In the letter, Prof Moyeen said, "I am resigning from the post of vice-chancellor due to personal reasons.''

Prof Moyeen took office as vice-chancellor of Comilla University on January 31, 2022.

Earlier yesterday, the university's Proctor (Acting) Dr Kazi Omar Saddiqi and three assistant proctors resigned from their posts. Three assistant proctors are Md Jahid Hasan, Amit Dutta, and Abu Obaida Rahid