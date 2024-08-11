Bangladesh
Star Digital Report
Sun Aug 11, 2024 02:34 PM
Last update on: Sun Aug 11, 2024 02:38 PM

Most Viewed

Bangladesh

Comilla University VC resigns

Star Digital Report
Sun Aug 11, 2024 02:34 PM Last update on: Sun Aug 11, 2024 02:38 PM
File photo

Comilla University Vice Chancellor Prof AFM Abdul Moyeen resigned from his position this afternoon, citing personal reasons.

He submitted his resignation letter addressed to the chancellor and the education secretary.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

In the letter, Prof Moyeen said, "I am resigning from the post of vice-chancellor due to personal reasons.''

Prof Moyeen took office as vice-chancellor of Comilla University on January 31, 2022.

Earlier yesterday, the university's Proctor (Acting) Dr Kazi Omar Saddiqi and three assistant proctors resigned from their posts. Three assistant proctors are Md Jahid Hasan, Amit Dutta, and Abu Obaida Rahid

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
|বাংলাদেশ

মাঠে নেই পুলিশ

বাহিনীটির যেসব সদস্য থানায় যোগ দিয়েছেন, তারাও সেনা সদস্যদের সহায়তায় নৈমিত্তিক কাজগুলোই শুরু করছেন।

২০ মিনিট আগে
|বাংলাদেশ

পুলিশকে লাঠিয়াল বাহিনীর মতো ব্যবহার করা হয়েছে: স্বরাষ্ট্র উপদেষ্টা

২ ঘণ্টা আগে
push notification