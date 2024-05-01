Comilla University shut indefinitely amid teachers’ demonstration

The authorities of Comilla University have announced the closure of the institution for an indefinite period amid an ongoing demonstration by teachers.

All dormitories of the university will also remain closed for an indefinite period and students have been asked to leave the halls by 4:00pm today.

The decisions were taken at the 93rd emergency syndicate meeting last evening.

All academic and administrative activities of the university will be closed until further notice, according to a notification signed by the acting registrar of the university, Amirul Haque Chowdhury.

However, all activities related to the GST cluster examination will continue, it said.

The announcement came as a tense situation was prevailing in the university after a faction of teachers put different administrative buildings under padlock to press their demands.

Apart from this, four decisions were taken in the syndicate meeting, including forming a committee to review the demands of the teachers' association.