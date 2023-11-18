Come forward to change the city: Atiqul

The young population of the country should come forward to change the country and the cities, said Dhaka North City Corporation mayor Md Atiqul Islam yesterday.

The DNCC mayor made the remarks while addressing the opening ceremony of the Global Youth Summit-2023, organised by The Earth and Climate Parliament Bangladesh, at Bangabandhu Military Museum at Bijay Sarani in the capital this afternoon.

Atiqul said the world is going through a difficult situation today due to climate change, Covid-19 pandemic and conflict.

French Ambassador in Dhaka Marie MASDUPUY, Member of Climate Parliament Bangladesh Shamim Haider Patwary, Prime Minister's Principal Coordinator for SDG Affairs Md Akhter Hossain and Professor of Development Studies Department of Dhaka University Qazi Maruful Islam and Chief Executive of The Earth Mohammad Mamun Mia were, among others, present.