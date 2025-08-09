Colourful rally marks International Day of the World’s Indigenous Peoples in Khagrachhari

The International Day of the World's Indigenous Peoples was observed in Khagrachhari today with the theme "Effective use of artificial intelligence in establishing the rights of indigenous peoples and building the future".

Photo: Collected

In the morning, a colourful procession was brought out from Mahajan Para Surjoshikha Club, organised by the International Indigenous Day Celebration Committee.

Wearing their traditional attire, indigenous youths joined the rally, which paraded through different streets of the town before ending at Khagrapur.

Photo: Collected

Later, a discussion was held at Khagrapur where speakers placed seven demands, including: signing the UN declaration on the rights of indigenous peoples; constitutional recognition as indigenous peoples and inclusion of the history, culture, and heritage of indigenous communities in textbooks; full implementation of the Chittagong Hill Tracts (CHT) Accord; separate land commission for plains indigenous peoples; ensuring traditional and customary land rights in the CHT and plains; ensuring justice for rape women raped in Khagrachhari and elsewhere across the country; and unconditional release of members of the Bawm community.

The discussion was chaired by Chathowai Mong Marma, president of the International Indigenous Day Celebration Committee.

Distinguished social worker and indigenous leader Sudhakar Tripura attended as chief guest.

The event was moderated by Monotosh Tripura. Among others, speakers included Sujan Chakma Zhimith, president of the central committee of Pahari Chhatra Parishad; former female vice-chairman Ratna Tonchongya; committee member Gyan Priyo Chakma; student Janattom Chakma; and cultural activist Kripayon Tripura.