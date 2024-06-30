Colonial legacy lives on among the wealthy

Says Serajul Islam Choudhury at autobiographical lecture marking his 89th birthday

Much like during the colonial era, a segment of wealthy individuals in independent and sovereign Bangladesh continues to exhibit the same exploitative characteristics while ruling the country, said Prof Serajul Islam Choudhury yesterday.

He said many people accumulate wealth not through labour but through acts of plundering, such as bank scam, and grabbing. They smuggle the plundered wealth abroad, mirroring the colonial-style exploitation.

Prof Serajul Islam made these remarks while addressing an autobiographical lecture titled "Looking Back", held at Bangladesh Shishu Academy on the occasion of his 89th birthday.

In the presence of several hundred attendees, the emeritus professor said, "During the British era, we were a colony. Even within Pakistan, a form of colonialism was emerging. Later, we established an independent and sovereign Bangladesh, but colonialism still persisted."

"The wealthy in Bangladesh are influenced by capitalist ideologies," he added.

Prof Serajul Islam said, "We thought that becoming part of Pakistan would bring about a renaissance, but it didn't happen. When Bangladesh was established, we hoped for social change, but that didn't happen either."

"But still, I remain hopeful. The reason for my hope is that people dream, without it humans do not exist."

At the event, individuals including academics, authors, journalists, and politicians expressed gratitude to Prof Serajul Islam for his lifelong contribution to the country.

Speaking at the event, ASM Kamal Uddin praised Serajul Islam for always standing tall without yielding to any situation.

"To truly honour Sirajul Islam, we should enlighten ourselves with the wisdom he has imparted," said Kamal, who chaired the programme.

Anjir Liton, director of Shishu Academy, said Sirajul Islam epitomises free and intellectual thinking.

Professor Harun or Rashid of Bhashani Parishad said Sirajul not only writes about the struggles of the oppressed, he also stands beside them. Harun also credited Sirajur for writing on the Palestine issue.

Zonayed Saki from Ganosamhati Andolan said Sirajul dedicated his life for the liberation of people. "Even amid deep despair, he [Sirajul] ignites hope," Saki added.

Moshrefa Mishu, garment workers' leader, said, "Looking around today, we see political figures and intellectuals often aligning with corrupt forces. Serajul Islam Choudhury remains a rare beacon of pride."

Saiful Haq, president of Biplobi Workers Party, highlighted, "Beyond classrooms, he has educated countless people, fostering educated, scientific minded and conscious generations imbued with cultural and humanistic values. He leads the intellectual struggle against misrule and communalism, advocating for social ownership."

Mujahidul Islam Selim of Communist Party of Bangladesh said, "He not only enriched us with knowledge but actively participated in revolutionary activities, bridging theory with practice."

"For any collective action, Serajul Islam Choudhury is the dedicated and unifying leader," he said.

Writer and journalist Abu Saeed Khan, Professor Khaliquzzaman Elias, Khalequzzaman from the Socialist Party of Bangladesh, Masud Rana from the Socialist Party of Bangladesh (Marxist), and Socialist Party of Bangladesh faction leader Shubhrangshu Chakraborty also addressed the audience.

Azfar Hossain moderated the programme.