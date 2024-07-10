College staffer sent to jail on rape charge

Police have arrested a peon of Chittagong Government College on charges of raping an HSC examinee of the institution.

A Chattogram court sent the arrestee -- Mossharraf Hossain Manik, 30, an office assistant of the Physics department -- to jail yesterday, said Wali Uddin Akbar, officer-in-charge of Chawkbazar Police Station.

Earlier, the 19-year-old filed a case with the police station accusing Manik.

On June 29, Manik took the girl to a hotel and raped her, according to the case statement.