College classes start from July 30

Following the completion of the college admissions process on July 25, classes for grade XI students will begin on July 30, according to a notification issued by Dhaka Education Board.

The online application process for college admission will start on May 26 and continue until June 11, it said.

The admission process will be conducted in three phases. After the first phase begins, the authorities will scrutinise the applications from June 12-13 and publish the results on June 23, the notification said.

The second phase will run from June 30 to July 2, and the third phase from July 9-10. Final admissions will be completed between July 15 and July 25.

Applicants can select a minimum of five and a maximum of ten colleges for admission. Students will have to pay a fee of Tk 150 for applying online, according to the guidelines.

The guideline said 93 percent of the total vacant seats will remain open to all, while five percent will be reserved for the children of freedom fighters, and two percent for children of officers or employees working at Ministry of Education and its subordinate institutions.

The guideline also said MPO-affiliated institutions in Dhaka metropolitan can charge a maximum of Tk 5,000 as admission fee, while same type of schools and colleges located outside the cities can charge Tk 3000.

At the same time, Non-MPO Bangla version institutions in Dhaka metropolitan can charge maximum Tk 7,500, while similar English version institutions that follow English version institutions can charge an admission fee of Tk 8,500.

Bangla version non-MPO institutions located outside of cities can charge Tk 5,000 as admission fees, while English version institutions of the same type can charge Tk 6,000, said the guideline.