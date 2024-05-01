Collective efforts will make judiciary stronger: chief justice

Chief Justice Obaidul Hassan has said the country's judiciary will be stronger with the collective efforts of all.

"Bangladesh Judiciary is working independently. The judiciary will be stronger with collective efforts," he said at a citizen reception programme organised by Sylhet City Corporation in Sylhet last night.

Attorney General Abu Mohammad Amin Uddin was the guest of honour at the reception given to the chief justice.

Sylhet City Corporation Mayor Anwaruzzaman Chowdhury gave a welcome speech on the occasion.

The chief justice further said when the local administration, law enforcement agencies and elected public representatives work together, the judiciary becomes complete and justice is established.

"In this case, everyone's cooperation is needed," he added.

Sunamganj-1 Constituency MP Advocate Ranjit Chandra Sarkar, Sylhet Senior District and Sessions Judge AQM Nasir Uddin, and Sylhet Metropolitan Police Commissioner Zakir Hossain Khan, were present, among others.