Collapsed bridge affects 300 families

Residents of Purba Nazirdah in Haragachh union of Rangpur's Kaunia upazila are facing severe hardship after a 140-foot bamboo bridge over the Manas river collapsed due to heavy rainfall and flooding.

The bridge, which served as the sole connection for locals to cross the river, deteriorated over time and collapsed recently amid rising water levels from the Teesta river.

Local Rumel Mia said the bamboo bridge, initially built by the union parishad to facilitate commuting, became unsafe and collapsed multiple times in the past.

Efforts to replace it with a new wooden bridge stalled despite repeated pleas from locals.

Visiting the area recently, this correspondent saw a part of the broken bamboo bridge lying in the middle of the river, while locals were crossing the river either treading the water or using the broken bridge amid risks.

"Around 300 families live on the river bank areas in the village. The collapsed bridge has caused much inconvenience to the people. Children are scared to go to schools using the broken bridge. No one has even come to inspect or take any steps to address the issue yet," said Abdul Momin of the village.

Hamida Begum of the village echoed him.

Aziz, a local farmer, said, "My crop fields lie on both sides of the river. As the bridge has collapsed, I have a hard time transporting my produce from crop-fields. Also, it has become arduous to travel an additional five kilometres on the alternative route to reach upazila headquarters and other areas."

Chairman Raju Ahmed of Haragachh union parishad urged the authorities to build a concrete bridge.

Asked, upazila engineer Asaduzzaman Jemi said a wooden bridge would be constructed soon.