Cold wave may worsen this week

Rain expected on Thursday

A train driver peeks out of his window in the locomotive for a better view of the tracks ahead early yesterday. With winter raging on, the density of fog occurring across the country, especially in the early hours, has further intensified, disrupting the navigation of all modes of transportation. Photo: Anisur Rahman

The cold spell, accompanied by cool winds and dense fog, that has been disrupting daily life in various parts of the country is likely to intensify as it is expected to rain on Thursday and Friday (January 18-19), resulting in a further dip in the mercury, said the Bangladesh Meteorological Department.

"The temperature will start to increase from Sunday [today], though it will fall again after Wednesday [January 17] as there is a possibility of rain on Thursday and Friday [January 18 and 19] across the country," said meteorologist Omar Faruq yesterday.

According to BMD's regular weather bulletin yesterday, "A mild cold wave is sweeping over Rangpur division and the districts of Rajshahi, Pabna, Naogaon, Chuadanga, and Kushtia, and it may continue."

Temperatures between 8 and 10 degrees Celsius are considered mild cold waves, 6 to 8 degrees Celsius are moderate cold waves, and less than 6 degrees Celsius are severe cold waves.

The lowest temperature in the country yesterday was recorded at 8.8 degrees Celsius in Dinajpur, while the highest temperature was recorded at 26.4 degrees Celsius in Teknaf.

Moderate to thick fog may occur over the country between midnight and morning, and it may continue till noon in several places.

Air navigation, inland river transport, and road communication may be disrupted temporarily due to fog.

The weather may remain dry, with temporary partly cloudy skies over the country.

Night and day temperatures may remain nearly unchanged across the country. Cold weather conditions are likely to prevail in places across the country.

People in the country, including residents of Dhaka, have been feeling the pinch of winter in the last couple of days due to the dip in the mercury.

Most people preferred to stay indoors due to the shivering cold.

Low-income people were seen sitting around makeshift campfires to protect themselves from the cold. And there was also a rush to buy warm clothes in the second-hand winter clothing markets.

People in the northern parts have been experiencing shivering colds for the last couple of days, which has disrupted daily activities.

Day labourers, children, and the elderly are worst hit by the bone-chilling cold.

In Barishal, more than 1,200 children were admitted to hospitals with cold-related illnesses over the last week, said Divisional Health Officer Shyamal Krishna Mondal.