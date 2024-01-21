Cold wave forces school closure in Joypurhat, Kurigram

In a response to the unrelenting cold wave, the authorities in Joypurhat and Kurigram districts have announced the closure of all primary and secondary schools.

This unprecedented move comes as temperatures plummet, posing significant challenges to the local communities.

Joypurhat Deputy Commissioner (DC) Salehin Tanvir Gazi said in light of the cold conditions, they have decided to shut all primary and secondary educational institutions for two days from today.

The decision follows a report from the nearby Naogaon meteorological office, which recorded temperatures in Joypurhat district below 10 degrees Celsius.

The Kurigram district administration has extended the closure of 1,848 educational institutions, including primary and secondary schools and madrasas, until temperatures rise above 10 degrees Celsius.

Kurigram DC Mohammad Saidul Arif advised students to stay indoors and continue their studies, highlighting the seriousness of the situation.

The cold snap has dramatically altered daily life in Joypurhat. As of 11:30am today, the sun was not visible, compelling vehicles to ply the streets with headlights on, a rare sight for the region.

This closure comes after a directive from the Directorate of Secondary and Higher Education (DSHE) on January 16. The DSHE granted regional authorities the power to close schools if temperatures fall below 10 degrees Celsius. A cold wave is sweeping different parts of the country, severely hampering educational activities, the DSHE circular stated, emphasising the need for regional decision-making in these extreme weather conditions.

As the northern parts of Bangladesh continue to grapple with this harsh cold wave, the closure of schools underscores the impact of extreme weather on education and daily life.