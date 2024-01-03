Cold Wave: Dense fog disrupts flights

Flight operations at Nilphamari's Saidpur Airport were suspended for around five hours, from 9:30am yesterday, due to poor visibility caused by dense fog.

Lokman Hakim, in-charge of the airport's Met office, said neither arrivals nor departures were possible till 2:30pm. The visibility at the airport was recorded at only 40 metres at 6:00am.

Visibility of at least 1,500 metres is required for regular flight operations, said officials.

According to the Met office, the temperature was recorded at 9 degrees Celsius yesterday morning, the lowest recorded temperature in the country so far this winter.

Airport manager Suplob Kumar Ghosh said the first flight arrived at Saidpur airport at 2:35pm, after the visibility situation improved.

According to the forecast of Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD), moderate to thick fog may occur over the country during midnight to morning, and it may continue till noon at places over the country.

Air navigation, river transport and road communication may be disrupted due to this thick fog.

Night temperature may fall by 1-2 degrees Celsius over Dhaka, Khulna, Barishal, Chattogram, Mymensingh and Sylhet divisions, and it may rise slightly over Rangpur and Rajshahi.