Cold snap: Classes suspended in schools of at least 5 Khulna districts

Academic activities of primary schools in Khulna, Jashore, Meherpur, Chuadanga and Kushtia districts under Khulna division will remain suspended from today as the mercury dropped under 10 degree Celsius.

The activities will remain suspended until the temperature rises to 10 degrees Celsius.

Md Moslem Uddin, divisional deputy director, Directorate of Primary Education, Khulna, told The Daily Star today.

On the other hand, the Directorate of Secondary Education has announced suspension of academic activities in six districts of Khulna division for two days.

The districts are Khulna, Satkhira, Jashore, Chuadanga Meherpur, Kushtia.

Khandkar Ruhul Amin, deputy director of Directorate of Secondary Education, Khulna, told Daily Star that since the temperature is below 10 degrees, classes in these districts have been halted in consultation with the concerned officials of District Education Office and meteorological office.

However, activities of annual sport programmes will continue in these schools, he said.

After two days, the authorities will talk to the meteorological department and decide the next course of action, he added.