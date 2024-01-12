Cold persists in the north

Residents of several northern districts, including Dinajpur and Rangpur, are facing the brunt of a severe cold spell throughout the region.

Over the past two days, people in Dinajpur have had to deal with dense fog and frosty winds, along with low temperatures, as the sun couldn't be seen anywhere.

The intense cold weather has caused serious hardship for the locals, especially those residing in riverside areas of the Teesta Basin who lack adequate warm clothing.

In Dinajpur, the meteorological office recorded the temperature at 12 degrees Celsius yesterday.

Meanwhile, in Rangpur, residents are opting to stay indoors as the bitter cold and fog have enveloped the area since Wednesday afternoon.

This is particularly affecting low-income individuals, particularly day labourers, as they can hardly find any work amid such weather.

The increasing fog also raised concerns among farmers about potential damage to crops, with boro seeds and rabi crops being vulnerable to such weather conditions.

The severe cold conditions have not only disrupted daily life but have also resulted in health issues, with children and the elderly suffering from respiratory problems and diarrhoea, causing a surge of patients at medical centres and hospitals at the district and upazila levels.

Meanwhile, relief and rehabilitation officer's offices in Dinajpur and Rangpur districts had sent approximately 1 lakh blankets to various upazilas for cold-affected people on Wednesday.